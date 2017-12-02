Stokes fire department holds holiday craft show

STOKES, N.C.(WNCT)- The Stokes volunteer fire department held its craft show today.

The patrons of Stokes showed out for gifts, fudge and Santa.

The craft show featured over twenty different vendors.

Money raised for the day goes towards replacing old or broken fire equipment.

It is events like these that not only raise money for the department.. But to show the community that fire fighters are here to help.

“The community knowing about us being here is really important. Not only because a lot of children tend to be frightened during an emergency situation, but also your older people” said Donna Warren, a Stoke volunteer fire fighter, “you know sometimes we have to go to a house, they haven’t answered the door in a while, or we might have to install a smoke detector. They just need to know your faces.”

