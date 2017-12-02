Police investigate after man shot in SouthPark Mall, still looking for suspect

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Colonial Heights police are investigating after they received calls about a person shot inside of SouthPark Mall.

The shooting happened around 1:30 pm, once on scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Through investigation it has been it was determined that the shooter and the victim knew each other.

The mall was placed on lockdown for a short time, but have since been reopened.

Employees of the mall said they received a text message alert about the shooting.

The mall posted information on their facebook page as well saying “We are aware of an incident that required the mall to lockdown at the recommendation of local law enforcement. Police have confirmed that there is no longer an active threat at the property. Please check back for further updates.”

Police are actively looking for the shooting suspect.

Witnesses are saying the shooting took place at Pacsun.

Police have confirmed that there is no longer an active threat on property. Southpark Mall has resumed normal operations, some stores are still closed at this time.

