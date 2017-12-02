Pirates earn third straight victory

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The ECU women’s basketball team won its third-straight game, 51-46, over Norfolk State on Saturday afternoon inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. Ariyana Williams led all scorers with 13 points in the win.

Thais Oliveira added 10 points and five rebounds with a pair of blocks while Destiny Campbell had a career-high seven points, three boards and two blocks.

ECU improves to 5-1 all-time against the Spartans and is a perfect 4-0 under head coach Heather Macy in the series.

Team Records

ECU (4-4), Norfolk State (2-5)

Macy’s Thoughts

This time of the year, I think what you see, kids are I the middle of getting ready for exams, finishing final papers, and the holiday season approaching, and you will see weird games and scores, I think across the country, and it felt a little bit like that today. The even flow of the game was just really strange so I’m very thankful that we came out with the win today. A lot of things to take away that we can get prepared for to make us better.

On the team’s defense

I’ve said to the girls there’s a difference in dictating defensively and hoping people miss in the way that you play. I think that is a mindset. I want us to get more into were steering and controlling the game more than allowing the other team to get into good flow and to set the sets that they want to do. I thought for a stretch we did well, and then a stretch we did not do a very good job executing the game plan.

On Destiny Campbell’s breakout

Destiny is an incredible basketball player. The one thing that is so cool about our team, is that everybody fills roles different nights and different times as the need presents itself, and so I’m just really impressed with Destiny and some of the other players as well who played really huge minutes. The way that she stepped in, in that second quarter and hit some really pivotal shots when they were on the run was hugely important. So, when she is talking about ‘trust the process’, if every basketball player across the country would do the same thing, the results would be so much better. This is not coincidence, this is not her staying at home and wishing she got better. She is in that gym and working and the result tonight was a byproduct of that hard work.

Quarterly Scoring

Team 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Total

Norfolk State 7 13 6 20 46

ECU 14 11 13 13 51

News and Notes

Ariyana Williams had her fifth-consecutive game scoring in double figures

Dominique Claytor flirted with her third double-double of the season tallying nine points and a team-high eight rebounds

ECU is 4-0 against Norfolk State under head coach Heather Macy

The Pirates ride a three-game win-streak for the first time since Dec.4-20, 2016

Head Coach Heather Macy is now six wins shy of becoming the program’s wins leader

Up Next

ECU travels to face Kennesaw State for the first time in program history on Monday, Dec. 4. Tip-off is slated for 5 p.m.