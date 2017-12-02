First Alert Forecast: Clouds and rain move in for the start of the weekend

SUMMARY: A weak area of low pressure brings clouds and a few showers for the start of the weekend.

TODAY: Increasing clouds with a few showers by afternoon. Highs will be in the 50’s inland, 60’s at the coast.

 

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers pushing to the coast by morning. Lows will be in the 40’s.

 

SUNDAY: Clouds break for sunshine by afternoon. Warmer with highs back in the 60’s.

 

A LOOK AHEAD: Sunshine and warming temperatures to start next week. A strong cold front pushes in Wednesday with widespread rain and much colder weather for later in the week.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Sat
42° F
precip:
0%
8am
Sat
44° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sat
49° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sat
50° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sat
53° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Sat
55° F
precip:
30%
1pm
Sat
55° F
precip:
30%
2pm
Sat
56° F
precip:
30%
3pm
Sat
55° F
precip:
30%
4pm
Sat
53° F
precip:
30%
5pm
Sat
52° F
precip:
30%
6pm
Sat
49° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Sat
49° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Sat
48° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Sat
47° F
precip:
30%
10pm
Sat
46° F
precip:
30%
11pm
Sat
46° F
precip:
30%
12am
Sun
45° F
precip:
30%
1am
Sun
44° F
precip:
20%
2am
Sun
43° F
precip:
20%
3am
Sun
43° F
precip:
20%
4am
Sun
42° F
precip:
10%
5am
Sun
41° F
precip:
10%
6am
Sun
42° F
precip:
10%
7am
Sun
41° F
precip:
10%
8am
Sun
43° F
precip:
10%
9am
Sun
48° F
precip:
10%
10am
Sun
52° F
precip:
10%
11am
Sun
55° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sun
58° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sun
61° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sun
62° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sun
61° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sun
60° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sun
56° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sun
52° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sun
50° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Sun
48° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Sun
46° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Sun
46° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Sun
44° F
precip:
10%
12am
Mon
43° F
precip:
10%
1am
Mon
41° F
precip:
10%
2am
Mon
40° F
precip:
10%
3am
Mon
40° F
precip:
10%
4am
Mon
39° F
precip:
10%
5am
Mon
38° F
precip:
10%
