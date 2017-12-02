First Alert Forecast: Clouds and rain move in for the start of the weekend

SUMMARY: A weak area of low pressure brings clouds and a few showers for the start of the weekend.



TODAY: Increasing clouds with a few showers by afternoon. Highs will be in the 50’s inland, 60’s at the coast.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers pushing to the coast by morning. Lows will be in the 40’s.

SUNDAY: Clouds break for sunshine by afternoon. Warmer with highs back in the 60’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: Sunshine and warming temperatures to start next week. A strong cold front pushes in Wednesday with widespread rain and much colder weather for later in the week.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 42 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 20% 55 ° F precip: 30% 55 ° F precip: 30% 56 ° F precip: 30% 55 ° F precip: 30% 53 ° F precip: 30% 52 ° F precip: 30% 49 ° F precip: 20% 49 ° F precip: 10% 48 ° F precip: 20% 47 ° F precip: 30% 46 ° F precip: 30% 46 ° F precip: 30% 45 ° F precip: 30% 44 ° F precip: 20% 43 ° F precip: 20% 43 ° F precip: 20% 42 ° F precip: 10% 41 ° F precip: 10% 42 ° F precip: 10% 41 ° F precip: 10% 43 ° F precip: 10% 48 ° F precip: 10% 52 ° F precip: 10% 55 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 10% 48 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 10% 44 ° F precip: 10% 43 ° F precip: 10% 41 ° F precip: 10% 40 ° F precip: 10% 40 ° F precip: 10% 39 ° F precip: 10% 38 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast