Breaking News: Live-in Boyfriend arrested in Mariah Woods Case

JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT)- The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI have made an arrest in connection with the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.  32-year-old Earl Kimrey was taken into custody by investigators at the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office on December 1, 2017.

Kimrey was taken before a state magistrate and charged with: Concealing of Death, Obstruction of Justice, 2nd Degree Burglary, Felony Larceny, and Possession of Stolen Property.

Kimrey is currently being held in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $1,010,000 bond.

District Attorney Ernie Lee has been consulted on the current charges and additional charges could be pending as the investigation continues.

Due to evidence gathered during the course of the investigation, it is believed that Mariah is deceased.

At this time, the location of Mariah is unknown.  The searches will now shift to a recovery process.

Anyone with information should contact Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

