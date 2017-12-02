Arrest man in 2007 murder in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Kinston Police Department made an arrest in the 2007 murder of Kenneth Cannon.

Kinston Police arrested James Estep on Friday during a traffic stop. Police charged the 33-year-old with murder.

The charges stem from the shooting death of Kenneth Cannon on March 14, 2007. Investigators say the 24-year-old was found shot to death in front of Building 7 at Carver Court Apartments.

Kinston Police obtained an arrest warrant for Cannon on November 29th. Investigators arrested Estep during a traffic stop on the 800 block of Chestnut Street in Kinston shortly after 8p.m. on Friday.

Estep is scheduled to make his first appearance in a Lenoir County court on December 4th.