Arrest man in 2007 murder in Kinston

By Published:
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Kinston Police Department made an arrest in the 2007 murder of Kenneth Cannon.

Kinston Police arrested James Estep on Friday during a traffic stop. Police charged the 33-year-old with murder.

The charges stem from the shooting death of Kenneth Cannon on March 14, 2007. Investigators say the 24-year-old was found shot to death in front of Building 7 at Carver Court Apartments.

Kinston Police obtained an arrest warrant for Cannon on November 29th. Investigators arrested Estep during a traffic stop on the 800 block of Chestnut Street in Kinston shortly after 8p.m. on Friday.

Estep is scheduled to make his first appearance in a Lenoir County court on December 4th.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s