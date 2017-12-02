Allen and Bagley III lead Duke past South Dakota

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – Grayson Allen scored 15 of his 25 points in an 8-minute opening blitz and No. 1 Duke beat South Dakota 96-80 on Saturday.

Freshman Marvin Bagley III added 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Blue Devils (10-0). Duke shot 62 percent to lead 56-30 by halftime, then maintained a comfortable margin the rest of the way.

Allen made 6 of 7 shots with three 3-pointers in the early flurry that had him single-handedly outscoring the Coyotes midway through the opening half. And Bagley posted his eighth double-double of the season to tie Minnesota’s Jordan Murphy for the national lead.

Duke got a boost from sophomore Javin DeLaurier, who scored a career-high 13 points to go with nine rebounds.

Tyler Hagedorn and Nick Fuller each scored 16 points for the Coyotes (7-3), who shot 50 percent after halftime and outscored Duke in the second half while playing from far behind.

BIG PICTURE

South Dakota: The Coyotes entered the game ranked 23rd nationally by holding opponents to 37 percent shooting, but slowing Duke on its famously hostile home court was asking a lot. The Coyotes fell to 0-6 against ranked opponents in their Division I era since 2008, though this was the first matchup against No. 1 for a Summit League program that had never played a team ranked higher than seventh in that time before Saturday.

Duke: The Blue Devils largely did what they were supposed to in their first home game in nearly two weeks. Duke had played four straight games away from Cameron Indoor Stadium, first with three games in the PK80 Invitational in Portland, Oregon, followed by Wednesday’s visit to Indiana in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. That win capped an opening month that saw Duke travel roughly 8,500 round-trip miles that included a win against Michigan State in the Champions Classic in Chicago on Nov. 14.

UP NEXT

South Dakota: The Coyotes host Drake on Wednesday night.

Duke: The Blue Devils host St. Francis (Pennsylvania) on Tuesday night.