ALE’s overnight operation nets 158 arrests on 297 charges

By Published:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – A statewide operation led by the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement agency led to 158 arrests on 297 charges.

The 297 charges included 101 alcoholic beverage-related charges, 97 drug-related charges and 28 felonies. The operation took place in cities across the state, including some in the East like Wilson, Washington, Ahoskie, Goldsboro, Swansboro and Jacksonville.

12 firearms were seized across the state during the operation, along with substances like marijuana, crack, ecstasy and heroin. One ALE agent performed CPR on an unresponsive overdose victim until EMS arrived with Naloxone.

 

 

