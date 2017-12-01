Pull out that ugly Christmas sweater, here are some weekend holiday events

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A ton of holiday events are kicking off this December weekend, and here are a few of those events that are sure to put holiday cheer in your families hearts.

Greenville:

13th annual Reindeer Dash for Cash 10 Mile and 5k run:

When: Sunday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Where: 300 East 1 st Street

Street Ticket information: https://reindeerdashforcash.itsyourrace.com/register/

More information: This patriotic, Christmas-themed run is a fundraising event to benefit the Captain Christopher Cash Memorial Foundation of NC, Inc.

Party and Pictures with Santa for All Ages:

When: Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Where: 2241 Old Pactolus Road

Hosted by: The Eastern North Carolina Down Syndrome Network and the Triangle Down Syndrome Network

More information: The morning event will include Holiday treats, activities, pictures with Santa and lunch. Please RSVP.

Jacksonville:

MCCS Tree Lighting:

When: Sunday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Where: Mcas Officer’s Club

More information: Festivities will include train rides, ornament making station, games, yummy refreshments, sing-alongs, and MUCH more. Bring your camera, because not only will Santa and Mrs. Claus be there, they will have some surprise guests. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be held indoors. The event is free and open to authorized patrons of all ages. The event is open to all ranks.

Alpacarosa:

When: Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Where: Carolina Pride Alpacas – 360 Nine Mile Rd. in Maple Hill

More information: The event includes Alpaca products to choose from as Holiday gifts, a chance to see the Alpacas up close and personal and Santa will be there for pictures along with his Alpaca Reindeer.

Sweater Run:

When: Saturday from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.

Where: Tarawa Terrance Community Center

More information: Open to all patrons and guests.

Winterfest:

When: Saturday from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Where: Riverwalk, 421 Court Street

More information: Free admissions and parking.

Activites include sledding, ice skating, entertainment, and snowball fights. Santa will arrive at 1 p.m. Other activities will include a petting zoo, reindeer games, hay rides , pony rides, and train rides. An old fashioned candy shop will be available at the Riverwalk Marina. The tree lighting ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m. and the holiday flotilla after dark.

Kinston:

Christmas Open House at Harmony Hall:

When: Sunday from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Where: Harmony Hall – 109 E. King Street.

More information: The Master Gardeners of Lenoir County and Dirt Daubers Garden Club will have the oldest house in Kinston, decorated for Christmas. Light refreshments will be severed. A bake sale and raffle will be conducted. Admission is free.

New Bern:

33rd Annual Coastal Christmas Flotilla

When: Saturday from 4:45 p.m. until 6p.m.

Where: Downtown New Bern.

More information: The 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band will lead the flotilla from the Eastern Carolina Yacht Club to Union Point Park at approximately 5:30 p.m., Council Bluff Green Park, and back in front of Union Point Park.

Harmony House

When: Sunday from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Where: Harmony House Inn – 215 Pollock Street

More information: Check out the holiday decorations at all downtown New Bern B&B’s. Refreshments available.

Washington:

Christmas Parade

When: Saturday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Where: Downtown Little Washington

Holiday Home Tour

When: Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m

Where: Arts of the Pamlico – 150 W Main St.

Ticket Information: artsofthepamlico.org

More information: Proceeds benefit the Arts of the Pamlico.

Across North Carolina:

Raleigh:

Downtown Raleigh Tree Lighting Celebration:

When: Saturday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Where: Raleigh City Plaza – 420 Fayetteville St.

Ticket information: godowntownraleigh.com

More information: This year’s celebration features a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, live entertainment, a 40-foot Snowzilla Slide, other amusements and activities, holiday refreshments, and Gingerbread House and Holiday Hound Costume contests.

The fun culminates in City Plaza with the Mayor’s lighting of the 35-foot Norway spruce tree brought in from the mountains of North Carolina.