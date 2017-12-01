Pitt County school swim teams host first home swim meets

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Aquaventure in Winterville may be just a pool to some, but for Pitt County school swim teams, it’s home.

“Before all the teams kind of packed into one pool and there were minimal lanes available,” said J.H. Rose High School co-head coach, Sara-Morgan Pou. “And now we have a much larger facility and we’re not having to share it with all of the other swimming events in the community.”

Aquaventure is a larger facility, with starting blocks and regulation sized lanes with the ability to host Pitt County School home swim meets.

“It really allows us to give back and really provide something that the county has never had,” said facility director of Aquaventure, Michael Godwin.

“New Bern was the closest pool that we could travel to and which is 45 minutes away. It could be an hour on the bus,” said Pou. “It takes the kids out of school longer; they miss classes so it’s really great to have our own pool now.”

Besides being an easy drive and commute for Pitt County students, the guests leaving the meet will be driving by a street full of Greenville businesses.

“They’ll go and compete in the morning and maybe have a couple hours off and they’ll go and shop in the evening and come back for the afternoon,” said Andrew Schmidt, executive director at Greenville Convention & Visitor’s Bureau. “It’s really a day long type of activity. So they are going to need to spend time and money in Pitt County. So we like that.”

Swimming teams from all over eastern North Carolina will be traveling to Greenville, adding to the crowds the city’s sports teams already draws in.

“Sports tourism is huge in Greenville-Pitt County,” said Schmidt. “We have had 59 tournaments in the past year and that generated over 90 dollars into the local economy and that’s excellent.”

So for both swimmers and Greenville tourism, the pool at Aquaventure is a breast stroke to success.

“We have had a lot of good feedback about the meets,” said Godwin. “Even the teams that are coming in from other locations. They are really impressed by the facility and look forward to coming back.”