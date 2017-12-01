‘No Shave November’ Surf City Police raise over a thousand dollars

SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Surf City Police Department raised money in November with their “No Shave November” fundraiser.

The department raised $1,518 during the event from police officers, community citizens, and Gallagher’s Restaurant Manager, Peter Sloan.

The money raised during November will go towards the Share the Table Food Ministries in Surf City.

During the fundraiser, officers sported beards while in uniform.

Surf City Police said the beards sparked conversation with citizens throughout the community, but the most important thing that the officers remembered was the way they were helping feed those less fortunate.