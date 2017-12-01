NCHSAA Regional Finals set State Championship Field

By Published:

NCHSAA REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES

 

1A East

#6 Plymouth (9-5) at # 1 North Duplin (13-0)

West

#2 Cherokee (12-1) at #1 Mitchell (12-1)

 

1AA East

#2 Holmes (12-1) at #1 Tarboro (13-0)

West

#6 Murphy (12-2) at #1 Mount Airy (13-0)

 

2A East

#5 Wallace-Rose Hill (12-1) at #3 Southwest Onslow (11-3)

West

#2 Mountain Heritage (13-0) at #1 Reidsville (14-0)

 

2AA East

#2 North Davidson (13-1) at #1 East Duplin (14-0)

West

#8 Shelby (12-2) at #2 Hibriten (14-0)

 

3A East

#2 Havelock (13-1) at #1 Western Alamance (14-0)

West

#3 Jay M. Robinson (12-2) at #1 Charlotte Catholic (14-0)

 

3AA East

#4 Eastern Guilford (12-2) at #2 New Hanover (13-1)

West

#12 Sun Valley (11-3) at #2 A.C. Reynolds (13-1)

 

4A East

#2 Hoggard (13-0) at #1 Scotland County (12-1)

West

#6 Vance (11-3) at #1 Harding (12-1)

 

4AA East

#3 Garner (10-3) at #1 Wake Forest (13-0)

West

#7 Hough (11-3) at #1 Mallard Creek (13-0)

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s