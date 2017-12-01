NCHSAA Regional Finals set State Championship Field

NCHSAA REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES
1A East
#6 Plymouth (9-5) at # 1 North Duplin (13-0)
West
#2 Cherokee (12-1) at #1 Mitchell (12-1)
1AA East
#2 Holmes (12-1) at #1 Tarboro (13-0)
West
#6 Murphy (12-2) at #1 Mount Airy (13-0)
2A East
#5 Wallace-Rose Hill (12-1) at #3 Southwest Onslow (11-3)
West
#2 Mountain Heritage (13-0) at #1 Reidsville (14-0)
2AA East
#2 North Davidson (13-1) at #1 East Duplin (14-0)
West
#8 Shelby (12-2) at #2 Hibriten (14-0)
3A East
#2 Havelock (13-1) at #1 Western Alamance (14-0)
West
#3 Jay M. Robinson (12-2) at #1 Charlotte Catholic (14-0)
3AA East
#4 Eastern Guilford (12-2) at #2 New Hanover (13-1)
West
#12 Sun Valley (11-3) at #2 A.C. Reynolds (13-1)
4A East
#2 Hoggard (13-0) at #1 Scotland County (12-1)
West
#6 Vance (11-3) at #1 Harding (12-1)
4AA East
#3 Garner (10-3) at #1 Wake Forest (13-0)
West
#7 Hough (11-3) at #1 Mallard Creek (13-0)