NCDOT approves $4.7 million in state funds for 11 airports

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — State transportation officials say nearly $4.7 million in funding is available for 11 North Carolina airports.

Tops on the list detailed in a news release on Friday are the airports in Elkin, Fayetteville and Greenville.

The Elkin Municipal Airport is getting $1.3 million for runway extensions. Fayetteville Regional Airport will receive $1,139,670 for airport improvements, and Pitt Greenville Airport received $1,100,070 for taxiway pavement rehabilitation.

The Division of Aviation in the N.C. Department of Transportation is responsible for state airport and aviation system planning and development. It also provides funding to communities for constructing and improving airports throughout the state.

North Carolina has 72 publicly owned airports and nearly 300 privately owned airports, landing fields, and helipads. Ten airports have regularly scheduled commercial airline service, and two serve international destinations.