JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville Police are assisting the sheriff’s office in locating an escaped inmate in the area of Country Club and Piney Green.

The inmate is a white male, 5’6″, with brown hair.

He was last seen wearing an orange jail jumpsuit.

The inmate was jailed on charges of Breaking and Entering.

If you see this subject, do not approach him.

Immediately call 911.