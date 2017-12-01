Greenville Convention Center hosts Christmas tree festival

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Convention Center is decking their halls as Christmas trees and ornaments go up across the East.

The Family Support Network is holding their 22nd Annual Festival of Trees, where local businesses have sponsored and decorated over 70 trees.

Proceeds go to parents and children with disabilities.

“These are sponsored, and they have a meaning,” said Brenda Boberg, executive director of the Family Support Network of Eastern Carolina. “”These people are people in our community that truly care about the other families of eastern NC. And try to help others in their time of need.”

The festival is free and runs Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The last day to go see the trees will be December 22.