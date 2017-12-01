Friday’s volunteer cut off due to overwhelming community support; law officials thankful

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Due to overwhelming public support, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is now turning away additional volunteers for Friday’s search for the missing toddler Mariah Woods.

Onslow County Sheriff’s expressed their gratitude to the community on Friday in a press release.

The release also said the reason for turning away volunteers is because the search would be delayed if people kept showing up.

The sheriff’s office will hold additional volunteer searches in the coming days.

