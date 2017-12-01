Friday’s volunteer cut off due to overwhelming community support; law officials thankful

By Published: Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Due to overwhelming public support, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is now turning away additional volunteers for Friday’s search for the missing toddler Mariah Woods.

Onslow County Sheriff’s expressed their gratitude to the community on Friday in a press release.

The release also said the reason for turning away volunteers is because the search would be delayed if people kept showing up.

The sheriff’s office will hold additional volunteer searches in the coming days.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information that is deemed of value or assistance to law enforcement.

Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous and never have to reveal their identity.

