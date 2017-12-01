First Alert Forecast: Seasonably warm temperatures to start December

SUMMARY: A cold front pushes through this morning which will bring cooler temps tonight and through the weekend. A temperature roller coaster is ahead of a big cool down next week. Detials:



THIS MORNING: Variably cloudy skies with temperatures on either side of 50 degrees with some patchy fog but not much. Winds are calm to light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Partly to mostly sunny this afternoon with highs in the lower to mid 60s. It will be breezy at times with winds out of the northeast at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Chilly again overnight with mid 30s inland and mid 40s along the coast with a mix of stars and clouds. Winds are light.

THIS WEEKEND: High pressure builds in for the weekend with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 47 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 63 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 10% 39 ° F precip: 10% 39 ° F precip: 10% 38 ° F precip: 10% 38 ° F precip: 10% 38 ° F precip: 20% 40 ° F precip: 20% 45 ° F precip: 20% 49 ° F precip: 20% 51 ° F precip: 20% 52 ° F precip: 20% 53 ° F precip: 20% 54 ° F precip: 20% 55 ° F precip: 20% 54 ° F precip: 10% 51 ° F precip: 20% 48 ° F precip: 10% 47 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 10% 45 ° F precip: 10% 45 ° F precip: 10% 44 ° F precip: 10% 44 ° F precip: 10% 43 ° F precip: 10% 41 ° F precip: 10% 41 ° F precip: 10% 40 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast