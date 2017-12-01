First Alert Forecast: Seasonably warm temperatures to start December

SUMMARY: A cold front pushes through this morning which will bring cooler temps tonight and through the weekend. A temperature roller coaster is ahead of a big cool down next week. Detials:

THIS MORNING: Variably cloudy skies with temperatures on either side of 50 degrees with some patchy fog but not much. Winds are calm to light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Partly to mostly sunny this afternoon with highs in the lower to mid 60s. It will be breezy at times with winds out of the northeast at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Chilly again overnight with mid 30s inland and mid 40s along the coast with a mix of stars and clouds. Winds are light.

THIS WEEKEND: High pressure builds in for the weekend with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Fri
47° F
precip:
0%
8am
Fri
49° F
precip:
0%
9am
Fri
53° F
precip:
0%
10am
Fri
56° F
precip:
0%
11am
Fri
59° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Fri
61° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Fri
62° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Fri
63° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Fri
62° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Fri
61° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Fri
56° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Fri
51° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Fri
49° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Fri
47° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Fri
45° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Fri
43° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Fri
42° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sat
42° F
precip:
0%
1am
Sat
40° F
precip:
0%
2am
Sat
39° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sat
39° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sat
39° F
precip:
10%
5am
Sat
38° F
precip:
10%
6am
Sat
38° F
precip:
10%
7am
Sat
38° F
precip:
20%
8am
Sat
40° F
precip:
20%
9am
Sat
45° F
precip:
20%
10am
Sat
49° F
precip:
20%
11am
Sat
51° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Sat
52° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Sat
53° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Sat
54° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Sat
55° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Sat
54° F
precip:
10%
5pm
Sat
51° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Sat
48° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Sat
47° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sat
46° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Sat
45° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Sat
45° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Sat
44° F
precip:
10%
12am
Sun
44° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sun
43° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sun
41° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sun
41° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sun
40° F
precip:
10%
