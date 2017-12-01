Down Eats: Japan Inn in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re looking for authentic sushi, Chinese or Thai food, but don’t want to break the bank, head over to Japan Inn in Greenville.

Since opening 10 years ago, Japan Inn has been getting more and more popular.

“Once I tried it for the first time, I was like this place has really got it going on,” said Eric Roberson.

Of course what really draws people to Japan Inn is the sushi. Their buy one roll get one free deal is especially popular.

“For me, I get some crab Rangoon, and then I get the fire cracker and the celebration roll,” said Brittany Lancaster, a regular at Japan Inn.

The celebration roll is perfect for those people who want to try sushi, but don’t want to go overboard.

“You can see shrimp tempura, cream cheese, a little avocado,” said Japan Inn owner Wei Ni about the celebration roll.

The celebration roll includes shrimp tempura, avocado, and cream cheese. It’s then topped off with spicy crab and eel sauce, which is like a homemade soy sauce.

“I get the California roll and it’s crab. So I’m like slowly working my way up to raw fish,” said Kaitlyn Denby, who discovered she liked sushi while at Japan Inn.

If sushi isn’t your thing, don’t worry. From the crab rangoon for appetizers, to delicious Chinese and Thai inspired hot plates, everything is good.

Ni had her chef cook up the Pad Thai for WNCT.

“You’ve got the chicken, the vegetables, the noddles, everything we had to steam earlier, and we put everything mixed up together,” Ni said.

Add in some sriracha and homemade soy sauce, then top it off with some cashews, and you’ve got one heck of a dish.

For more information on Japan Inn, click here.