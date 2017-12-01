Body found along I-95 in Cumberland County, sheriff’s office says

WNCN Staff Published:

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A body was found along Interstate 95 southbound in Cumberland County Friday morning, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives are investigating after a body was located along the road near mile marker 55, authorities said.

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Sean Swain said authorities arrived on scene around 9:30 a.m. and can’t confirm at this time if the body is that of a male or female.

If you have any information on the body, call authorities at (910) 323-1500 or CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-TIPS.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

