TRENTON N.C. (WNCT)- A major accident shut down part of US-258 in Jones County on Friday morning.

Officials say it happened around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday just north of NC-41 near Hargett’s Cross Rd.

A helicopter landing zone was established at the Hargetts Cross Road Fire Department for several helicopters including at least one East Care.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stick with WNCT on air and online as we learn more details.