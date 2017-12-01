8 arrested on drug charges in fifth round of Operation Spotlight

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Eight people have been arrested in the fifth round of Operation Spotlight.
The operation is a collaboration between the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, the Morehead City Police Department and Havelock Police Department to target drug dealers.
The following suspects have been arrested on the following charges:
Karla Lindsey Baber, 33, Morehead City
Bond: $1,500 secured
One count of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a schedule III
controlled substance.
Matthew Daniel Bailey, 19, Beaufort
Bond: $7,000 secured
One count each of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a
schedule VI controlled substance, sell a schedule VI controlled substance, deliver a
schedule VI controlled substance.
Sammie Fenderson, 70, Morehead City
Bond: $25,000 secured
Two counts of sell and deliver marijuana, one count each of possession with the intent
to sell and deliver marijuana, sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance,
possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a schedule II controlled
substance.
Heather Pauline Gray, 28, Havelock
Bond: $10,000 secured
One count each of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a
schedule II controlled substance, sell a schedule II controlled substance, deliver a
schedule II controlled substance, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and
deliver a schedule VI controlled substance, sell a schedule VI controlled substance,
deliver a schedule VI controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle for sell of a controlled
substance.
Shqueta Jones, 44, New Bern
Bond: $2,500 secured
One count of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a schedule II
controlled substance.
Jordan Christian Murray, 20, Newport
Bond: $2 million secured
Two counts of trafficking opium or heroin and one count of felony possession of a
schedule I controlled substance.
Xavier Markel Norman, 23, Maysville
Bond: $7,500 secured
One count each of possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a schedule
II controlled substance, manufacture a schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a
vehicle for sell of a controlled substance.
Gregory Joseph Petronis, 33, Grifton
Bond: $2 million secured
Four counts of trafficking opium or heroin.