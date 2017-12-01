8 arrested on drug charges in fifth round of Operation Spotlight

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Eight people have been arrested in the fifth round of Operation Spotlight.

The operation is a collaboration between the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, the Morehead City Police Department and Havelock Police Department to target drug dealers.

The following suspects have been arrested on the following charges:

Karla Lindsey Baber, 33, Morehead City

Bond: $1,500 secured

One count of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a schedule III

controlled substance.

Matthew Daniel Bailey, 19, Beaufort

Bond: $7,000 secured

One count each of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a

schedule VI controlled substance, sell a schedule VI controlled substance, deliver a

schedule VI controlled substance.

Sammie Fenderson, 70, Morehead City

Bond: $25,000 secured

Two counts of sell and deliver marijuana, one count each of possession with the intent

to sell and deliver marijuana, sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance,

possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a schedule II controlled

substance.

Heather Pauline Gray, 28, Havelock

Bond: $10,000 secured

One count each of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a

schedule II controlled substance, sell a schedule II controlled substance, deliver a

schedule II controlled substance, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and

deliver a schedule VI controlled substance, sell a schedule VI controlled substance,

deliver a schedule VI controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle for sell of a controlled

substance.

Shqueta Jones, 44, New Bern

Bond: $2,500 secured

One count of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a schedule II

controlled substance.

Jordan Christian Murray, 20, Newport

Bond: $2 million secured

Two counts of trafficking opium or heroin and one count of felony possession of a

schedule I controlled substance.

Xavier Markel Norman, 23, Maysville

Bond: $7,500 secured

One count each of possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a schedule

II controlled substance, manufacture a schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a

vehicle for sell of a controlled substance.

Gregory Joseph Petronis, 33, Grifton

Bond: $2 million secured

Four counts of trafficking opium or heroin.