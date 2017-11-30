Video: Live fire demonstration shows importance of sprinklers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Fire/Rescue assisted in a demonstration Thursday to demonstrate the importance sprinklers can have in the home.

The demonstration took place inside a mobile trailer with each side set up like a living room — one with a sprinkler and one without — to show the success a sprinkler can have in putting out fires.

“Fire sprinklers will save your life,” said Tim Travers, NFPA regional fire sprinkler specialist. “Smoke alarms are very good at notifying people if there’s a problem or a fire in your house. But they do nothing to suppress the fire.”

The North Carolina Fire Marshal’s Association brought the demo to Eastern Carolina to show the sprinklers go off once the room hits a certain temperature.

