U.S. Cellular donates $10,000 to local organization for community efforts

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Three local teens in the east are being recognized for their efforts in giving back to the community by the U.S. Cellular Future of Good Program.

Makayla Harris and Katelyn Higgins are student leaders who volunteer their time to inform underserved youth in environmental service projects with a focus on marine and ocean conservation.

Makayla Harris is one of many student volunteers vying to raise awareness about sea turtles.

“Having the sea turtles gives them something to look at,” said Harris. just saying let’s save the planet they have an object that they can look at and say I was able to save a sea turtle.”

It’s an opportunity to grow for student volunteers like Harris and Higgins.

“I’m glad I was able to learn from the Senior Counselors before me,” said Harris. “It was really great for me because it’s grown me as a person and as a leader,” said Harris.

Over the years, Harris said the organization has helped her pick up the skills she needs to be successful.

“We get to share our story and be able to inspire youth nationally, so it was really great to find that out,” Harris said.

As graduation draws near, Harris says her journey with Love of a Sea Turtle helped her over the years.

“It enabled me to find my future passion and my future career goals,” said Harris. “It’s allowed me to understand and to figure out that I want to do something with animal conservation.”

The program offers monetary and in-kind donations to organize volunteers for their contribution to the community.