Tropicana supermarket in Grifton open for business

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Tropicana supermarket in Grifton is officially opened for business.

It opened Thursday and replaces the Piggly Wiggly that was devastated by Hurricane Matthew.

Residents no longer have to go out of town to buy groceries.

“We are trying to do the best thing,” said co-owner Manuel Bautista. “That’s why, you know, everybody come here, and they don’t find any produce, any item, they can see here, we can make an order.”

The store has 12 employees and plans to hire more as business grows.