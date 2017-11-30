Students walkout with 2 classmates to protest fathers detained by ICE

Sara Potter WNCT Published: Updated:

GARNER, N.C. (WNCT) — High school students walked out of class Thursday to protest the imminent deportation of two student’s fathers who are currently detained by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Yairi Delgado, a ninth-grade student at Garner High School, and Stephanie Delgado, a tenth-grade student a Hillside High School walked out of class with their friends and classmates to protest their fathers being detained ten days ago by ICE.

The Delgado Brothers built a life in North Carolina and are the main source of income for their families.

The children of José and Darío Delgado are all U.S citizens.

Three of the children have medical conditions and require constant monitoring and ongoing treatment.

The detaining event occurred during a check-in appointment with ICE agents, despite their pending motions before the Board of Immigration Appeals.

Yairi, Stephanie, and their classmate’s walked out of class today to bring attention to the deportation issue.

The high school students are calling on ICE to free the Delgado Brothers immediately.

José and Darío Delgado, are currently being held at the ICE Folkston Processing Center in Georgia.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s