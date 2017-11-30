Students walkout with 2 classmates to protest fathers detained by ICE

GARNER, N.C. (WNCT) — High school students walked out of class Thursday to protest the imminent deportation of two student’s fathers who are currently detained by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Yairi Delgado, a ninth-grade student at Garner High School, and Stephanie Delgado, a tenth-grade student a Hillside High School walked out of class with their friends and classmates to protest their fathers being detained ten days ago by ICE.

The Delgado Brothers built a life in North Carolina and are the main source of income for their families.

The children of José and Darío Delgado are all U.S citizens.

Three of the children have medical conditions and require constant monitoring and ongoing treatment.

The detaining event occurred during a check-in appointment with ICE agents, despite their pending motions before the Board of Immigration Appeals.

Yairi, Stephanie, and their classmate’s walked out of class today to bring attention to the deportation issue.

The high school students are calling on ICE to free the Delgado Brothers immediately.

José and Darío Delgado, are currently being held at the ICE Folkston Processing Center in Georgia.