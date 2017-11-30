Spread holiday cheer to our troops today at these WNCT events

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — WNCT will be making two-hour stops in Havelock, New Bern, and Jacksonville on Thursday to give the communities a chance to record holiday greetings for the troops.

The following locations include:

Havelock: Event from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at First Flight Federal Credit Union located at 1232 East Main St.

New Bern: Event from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at First Flight Federal Credit Union located at 3127 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Jacksonville: Event from 3:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at Ashley Homestore at 1250-A Western Blvd.

Anyone is welcome to come out a spread some holiday cheer.