WARSAW, N.C. (WNCT) – The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the community in locating a missing man.

Javier Gomez, 47, a Hispanic male, was last seen leaving Plantation Drive in Warsaw on April 22.

A $5,000 cash reward is being offered for any information on this case which leads to the arrest and conviction of any suspects in regards to the disappearance of Gomez.

If you have any information on Gomez’s whereabouts, contact the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office at 910-296-2150.