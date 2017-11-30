Sheriff: Grifton woman tried to sneak drugs into Maury Correctional

WNCT Staff Published:

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Grifton woman tried to sneak drugs hidden in a balloon into Maury Correctional Wednesday, according to Greene County Sheriff Lemmie Smith.

Faith Parker, 31, was charged with providing drugs to inmate Noah Massengill, who has been charged with possessing drugs on prison property.

Parker was visiting Massengill when she passed him a balloon with 20 Suboxone pills, Smith said.

Maury Correctional staff alerted the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, and investigators also discovered another 20 Suboxone pills in Parker’s car.

Parker is out on a $15,000 bond and will return to court Friday.

Massengill, a habitual felony who was serving time on breaking and entering and larceny charges, was given a first court appearance Friday.

