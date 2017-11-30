Pirates and Boise State agree to two year series in 2026 and 2028

GREENVILLE, N.C. – ECU and Boise State have agreed to a two-year home-and-home football series in 2026 and 2028 according to a joint announcement by both institutions Thursday.

The Pirates and Broncos, whose only previous meeting was in the 2007 Sheraton Hawai’i Bowl, will begin their initial regular season series on the blue turf at BSU’s Albertsons Stadium on Sept. 12, 2026 before following with a contest at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Sept. 9, 2028.

“Both programs have uniquely established traditions, outstanding game day venues and a proud history of outstanding fan support,” ECU Head Football Coach Scottie Montgomery said. “No one can predict what the college football landscape will look like then, but an inter-regional series featuring The American against the Mountain West is certainly intriguing today.”

Beginning with its matchup in Honolulu, ECU and Boise State have played in a combined 17 bowl games since 2007. The Pirates have made seven postseason appearances, including three in the last five years. The Broncos, who will face Fresno State in Saturday’s MWC title game, have competed in 10-straight bowls during that span (and will make their 16th consecutive overall showing this December).

ECU used a Sheraton Hawai’i Bowl-record 408 all-purpose yards from running back Chris Johnson and a time-expiring 34-yard field goal by Ben Hartman to post a 41-38 win over No. 22 Boise State at Aloha Stadium on Dec. 23, 2007. Johnson, who rushed for 223 yards, helped Skip Holtz’ Pirates to their first post-season triumph in seven years. For Chris Petersen’s Broncos, the loss followed a thrilling 43-42 overtime win over No. 7 Oklahoma in the Tostitos Fiesta Bowl during the same calendar year which secured a perfect 13-0 campaign.

Boise State will join Appalachian State (Sept. 5) as early additions to ECU’s 2026 non-conference schedule, while becoming the Pirates’ first announced opponent for the 2028 season.

All dates are subject to change based on future scheduling or television programming needs.