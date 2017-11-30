Pirate women edge Charlotte, 58-55

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The ECU women’s basketball team held off a second half push by in-state rival Charlotte (2-5) to earn a 58-55 win on Thursday night. The Pirates improve to 10-24 all-time against Charlotte and 2-2 under head coach Heather Macy.

Necole Hope had a career-high 15 points while fellow freshman Ariyana Williams scored 14 points. Thais Oliveira chipped in 10 points and eight rebounds before fouling out with three minutes to play in regulation.

Amaya Robinson led Charlotte with 15 points and seven rebounds and went a perfect four-for-four from the free-throw line.

Macy’s Thoughts

Well they say if you lose and you learn then it’s worth double the money and our team was able to learn and process and grow really rapidly in the month of November with the way that the schedule has worked out and the close games and now the past two games really performing really well in the clutch.

On finding a way to win

Risk and reward in all honestly with the fouling and so we’re learning and we’re growing in film session with that. What is a good one to go for and which one is not? But, on the positive side of that, we played in significant foul trouble the entire game which has allowed other people to step up in big moments and we played with five guards the final minute of that basketball game. They went in and scrapped and Ariyana [Williams] got that last rebound which was incredibly big for our team.

Quarterly Scoring

Team 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Total

Charlotte 10 15 21 9 55

ECU 15 16 12 15 58

News and Notes

Necole Hope had a career-high 15 points and led all scorers

Ariyana Williams added 14 points, one shy of tying her career-high

Thais Oliveira had 10 points and a team-high eight rebounds

ECU improves to 2-2 against Charlotte under head coach Heather Macy

The Pirates extended their streak of at least one made three-point basket to 20 games

Up Next

ECU welcomes Norfolk State to Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum on Saturday, Dec. 2. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m.