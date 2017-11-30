Man caught in Rocky Mount with Duke officer’s gun, 90 bags of heroin

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who sped off in his vehicle after authorities noticed suspicious behavior was arrested in Rocky Mount and found to be in possession of a stolen gun and 90 bags of heroin, according to the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred on Nov. 22, but a press release regarding the incident and arrest wasn’t sent out until Thursday morning.

According to the release, during a joint operation between the sheriff’s office and Tarboro police, authorities noticed “suspicious behavior from a person in East Tarboro.”

The person sped away in a vehicle and blew through multiple stop signs before he got onto the U.S. Highway 64 Bypass. Once on U.S. 64, Edgecombe County deputies were able to stop the vehicle in Rocky Mount.

As deputies got close to the vehicle, they could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car, authorities said. The driver, Khalil Wilkins, was taken out of the vehicle and a pistol was immediately noticed in his seat.

Authorities checked the gun and discovered that it had been reported stolen by Duke University Campus Police. Wilkins was also found to be a convicted felon. He currently has a pending charge of possession with a firearm by felon from the Tarboro Police Department, according to the release.

In addition to the gun, a search of the vehicle turned up 50 bags of heroin and another 40 bags were found inside Wilkins’ pants at the magistrate’s office, authorities said.

Wilkins was charged possession firearm by felon, possession of stolen gun, trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin, maintaining a vehicle for sale/storage of controlled substance, and aggressive driving.

He is being held in the Edgecombe County Detention Center under a $900,000 secured bond.