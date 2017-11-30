Homeless man murdered Fayetteville mom at motel, police say

WNCN Staff Published:

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — After determining that a Fayetteville mother-of-three’s death was a homicide, police have charged a homeless man with murder.

EARLIER: Woman found dead at Fayetteville motel, police say

Alyssa Mota, 23, of the 2100 block of Lakeridge Road, was found dead at the Comfort Inn on Skibo Road on Monday night, according to police. Police said that an “acquaintance” found her about 9:35 that night and that she was later pronounced dead.

Tahkeese Gilliens, 19, was arrested Wednesday and is charged with first-degree murder and common law robbery in the Jack Britt High School graduate’s death. He is in the Cumberland County Detention Center and was not given bond.

“These children will not have their mother with them this holiday season and detectives with the (Fayetteville Police Department) have been in constant contact with Alyssa’s family concerning this arrest,” police wrote in a news release.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call Det. D. Franklin at (910) 483-TIPS. Crimestoppers information can also be submitted by visiting fay-nccrimestoppers.org or using the free P3 Tips app.

