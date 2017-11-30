Greenville man found dead in pond by Vidant Medical Center

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Social media played a part in finding a missing Greenville man who was found dead in a pond on Wednesday.

Demetrius Staton, 40, was reported missing on November 21 by an out-of-state family member, after the family member said they last spoke on November 19 while Staton was about to go visit his girlfriend at Vidant Medical Center

On Wednesday, a Greenville Police Department intelligence officer saw numerous social media posts about the family forming a search party for Staton near a pond in the back of the Walter B. Jones Alcohol and Drug Abuse Treatment Center in Greenville.

The intelligence officer reached out to the family member who reported Staton missing and they informed the officer that the last known person to speak with Staton on the morning of November 20 described a phone call where Staton told the caller that he had stepped in water.

The caller also believed that he heard Staton fall into the water before the phone line went dead, and they were unable to gain communication again.

The caller never reached out to police or EMS, and based on the family’s belief that Staton was not in imminent danger, Staton did not meet the requirements for a Silver Alert.

Based on the information, detectives reviewed business security cameras near multiple bodies of water close to Vidant Medical Center.

These actions led to the discovery of Staton’s body in the pond.

Detectives are still waiting for toxicology results but say based on a preliminary autopsy and information obtained from the family, at the moment it appears Staton accidentally fell into the pond.

No foul play is suspected.