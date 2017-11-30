First Alert Forecast: Spring-like temperatures for now

SUMMARY: A high pressure system continues to provide dry conditions and above-normal temperatures for now. A cold front will bring cool air this weekend. Click on the video for a more detailed forecast.



THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly clear & sunny with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s to lower 40s for inland areas and 50s across the OBX. There are some areas of patchy fog and winds are light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be sunny with temperatures in the 60s to near 70 degrees. Winds will stay on the lighter side.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a passing stray shower overnight and first thing tomorrow morning. Temperatures won’t be as cool, on either side of 50 degrees. Winds should stay on the light side.

FRIDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with a few passing morning showers and highs in the lower 60’s.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 35 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 20% 49 ° F precip: 20% 49 ° F precip: 20% 49 ° F precip: 20% 49 ° F precip: 20% 48 ° F precip: 10% 47 ° F precip: 10% 47 ° F precip: 10% 48 ° F precip: 10% 53 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 20% 60 ° F precip: 20% 62 ° F precip: 20% 63 ° F precip: 20% 63 ° F precip: 20% 62 ° F precip: 20% 61 ° F precip: 20% 56 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast