KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The basketball team Harlem Wizards will visit Rose Hill Magnolia Elementary School on Thursday.

Rose Hill teachers will play against the Wizards to raise money for the school.

The event will begin at 7 a.m. in the Kenan Memorial Auditorium in Kenansville.

Tickets are $12 for students and $15 for adults.

Tickets can be purchased at the door.