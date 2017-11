ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCT) — A pipeline will undergo routine inspection by Piedmont Natural Gas on Thursday and December 5 and 6.

The inspection will be conducted near 4242 Beaver Dam Road in Enfield.

The process includes “flaring” which can cause tall flames that can be seen from a distance, as well as loud noises.

Piedmont Natural Gas says, the inspection process is completely safe and monitored closely by Piedmont employees and local fire department personnel.