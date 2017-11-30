Doeren turns down Tennessee, will return to NC State

WNCN Staff Published:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dave Doeren has turned down an offer to become head football coach at Tennessee and will return to N.C. State, CBS North Carolina has confirmed.

Details of Doeren’s contract extension were not immediately available.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State University’s head football coach Dave Doeren is expected to have talks with the University of Tennessee as the school searches for its next head football coach, ESPN reports.

Doeren has moved to the top of the school’s list after several other candidates turned them down, including Duke football’s David Cutcliffe.

CBS North Carolina sports reporter Todd Gibson is reporting that both N.C. State and Tennessee are offering Doeren a five-year deal. State’s athletic director Debbie Yow is said to have added $750,000 to the assistant coaches pool.

Doeren may be looking at $3 million per year to stay with the Wolfpack or $4.5 million per year to head to Knoxville, Tennessee.

Doeren has been with the Wolfpack since 2013 and has led them this year to one of their best seasons in recent memory.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s