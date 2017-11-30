Doeren turns down Tennessee, will return to NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dave Doeren has turned down an offer to become head football coach at Tennessee and will return to N.C. State, CBS North Carolina has confirmed.

Details of Doeren’s contract extension were not immediately available.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State University’s head football coach Dave Doeren is expected to have talks with the University of Tennessee as the school searches for its next head football coach, ESPN reports.

Doeren has moved to the top of the school’s list after several other candidates turned them down, including Duke football’s David Cutcliffe.

CBS North Carolina sports reporter Todd Gibson is reporting that both N.C. State and Tennessee are offering Doeren a five-year deal. State’s athletic director Debbie Yow is said to have added $750,000 to the assistant coaches pool.

Doeren may be looking at $3 million per year to stay with the Wolfpack or $4.5 million per year to head to Knoxville, Tennessee.

Doeren has been with the Wolfpack since 2013 and has led them this year to one of their best seasons in recent memory.