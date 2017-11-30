Ayden’s Christmas town and parade will take place tonight

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Ayden’s Annual Christmas Town and Parade of Lights will take place on Thursday night.

The event will take place from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. in downtown Ayden.

The Christmas event includes Santa pictures and snow.

