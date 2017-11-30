2 more flu deaths in North Carolina raise death toll to 5

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Health officials in North Carolina report two more people have died from the flu.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reports the latest deaths have raised the death toll for the 2017-2018 flu season to five. All five deaths involve people 65 years of age and older.

The latest deaths were the first reported by the department in the last three weeks.

11/30/2017 4:21:53 PM (GMT -5:00)