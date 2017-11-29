The search for Mariah: law enforcement asking for help identifying woman and child

By Published:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- The search continues for missing 3-year-old Mariah Woods.

As a result from information provided by the community, law enforcement obtained images of an adult and child.

They were taken on Monday morning at 9:30 a.m. in the Walmart in Morehead City.

Officials are asking for the public’s help identifying the women and child in the pictures.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office and FBI are attempting to determine whether the child depicted in the image is missing 3-year-old Mariah Woods.

No information is too small or insignificant when looking for a missing child.

Anyone with information should contact the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s