The search for Mariah: law enforcement asking for help identifying woman and child

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- The search continues for missing 3-year-old Mariah Woods.

As a result from information provided by the community, law enforcement obtained images of an adult and child.

They were taken on Monday morning at 9:30 a.m. in the Walmart in Morehead City.

Officials are asking for the public’s help identifying the women and child in the pictures.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office and FBI are attempting to determine whether the child depicted in the image is missing 3-year-old Mariah Woods.

No information is too small or insignificant when looking for a missing child.

Anyone with information should contact the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113.