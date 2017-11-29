Police: Halifax County man stole $47 worth of strawberry M&Ms

ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCT) — An Halifax County man was arrested Tuesday after police said he stole $47 worth of strawberry M&Ms.

Michael Whitaker II of Enfield was arrested on an outstanding warrant for misdemeanor larceny and misdemeanor possession of stolen goods.

The case started when Enfield police were called to investigate a theft at a local convenience store.

Police used surveillance video and previous arrest photos to identify Whitaker as the suspect.

Whitaker II was also served with an order for arrest for failing to appear in court on November 21.

Whitaker was placed in jail under a $1,000 bond and is scheduled for court on Monday.