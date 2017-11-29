Pirate trio earns all-conference honors

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – ECU wide receiver Trevon Brown earned Second-Team All-American Athletic Conference honors, while defensive tackle Kiante Anderson and wide receiver Davon Grayson were named to the honorable mention squad according to an announcement by the league office Wednesday.

Brown led the Pirates’ in nine statistical categories, which included receptions (60), receiving yards (1,069), touchdowns (seven), yards per catch (17.8), receiving yards per game (89.1), kick return yards (452), all-purpose yards (1,539) and all-purpose yards per game (128.2). The Wilmington, N.C. native set ECU and American single-game records with 270 receiving yards against Cincinnati on Nov. 18 and scored on a pair of 95-yard passes from Gardner Minshew (West Virginia and Cincinnati), which marked the longest pass plays in school and conference history. Brown, who registered five 100-yard receiving games and amassed 100 or more all-purpose yards in a contest six times, stands eighth on ECU’s single-season receiving charts and closed out the regular season ranked among the NCAA FBS leaders in receiving yards (14th), receiving yards per game (17th), all-purpose yards per game (29th) and yards per reception (34th).

Anderson, who tallied 35 tackles (22 solo), led the team and tied for seventh in the AAC with 4.5 sacks (-38 yards) to go along with his team-best 6.5 TFLs (-43 yards), seven QBHs and two forced fumbles. The 2017 Burlsworth Trophy nominee booked at least one stop in eight of nine games (multiple seven times) with a season-high six tackles twice (James Madison, Connecticut). Anderson closed out his collegiate career recording 55 tackles (30 solo) with 5.0 sacks, 11.0 TFL, eight QBHs and registered at least one tackle in 17 of 20 contests.

Grayson finished his collegiate career ranked among the school’s all-time leaders in receiving yards (1,767/fifth), receptions (135/eighth) and receiving TDs (13/t9th). During his senior year, he caught 59 balls for 886 yards with six touchdowns to stand second on the team. Against Connecticut on Sept. 24, he caught a career-high 11 passes for a personal-best 223 yards while scoring three times. The Biletnikoff Award Watch List candidate and Wuerffel Trophy nominee registered three 100-yard receiving games, reached double-digit reception totals twice and hauled down at least one catch in all 11 games played.