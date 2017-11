GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In the season of giving, it is time for a holiday book drive!

Pitt County Schools is partnering with Barnes and Noble in Greenville to provide children with books to read at home.

If you want to donate, just purchase the book of your choice and tell the cashier it is for the school district.

Each individual school will then divide the books up for students who need them before Christmas.