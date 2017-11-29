North Carolina teen killed when pickup truck hits log

LENOIR, N.C. (AP) — Police say a North Carolina teenager was killed when the pickup truck he was riding in hit a log protruding from the back of a logging truck.

The News-Topic of Lenoir reports police said 15-year-old Wesley Alfred Oliver was in a truck behind the logging truck Tuesday morning. Police say the logging truck was making a right turn when the pickup hit the protruding log and went through the passenger side of the pickup.

Authorities say Oliver’s father, 50-year-old Brian Keith Oliver, was injured but was able to walk to an ambulance.

Caldwell County Schools said Wesley Oliver was a sophomore at Hibriten High School, where social workers and counselors gathered to provide support for grieving students, some of whom saw the wreck on the way to school.

