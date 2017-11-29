Vanceboro Facebook Marketplace robbery suspect wanted

By Published: Updated:

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) —The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help in locating a suspect in a robbery case.

Sheriff’s say, the suspect Jordan Fillingame, 22, arranged to meet victims on Facebook Marketplace and when the victims arrived Fillingame robbed them.

The Sheriff’s Office has received additional information on other victims stating they have also been robbed by Fillingame.

The Sheriff’s Office encourages all victims to file reports.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Jordan Fillingame, contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620, Craven County Communications 252-633-2357, or if you want to remain anonymous contact Craven County Crime Stoppers at 252-633-5141 for a reward.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s