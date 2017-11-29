Vanceboro Facebook Marketplace robbery suspect wanted

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) —The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help in locating a suspect in a robbery case.

Sheriff’s say, the suspect Jordan Fillingame, 22, arranged to meet victims on Facebook Marketplace and when the victims arrived Fillingame robbed them.

The Sheriff’s Office has received additional information on other victims stating they have also been robbed by Fillingame.

The Sheriff’s Office encourages all victims to file reports.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Jordan Fillingame, contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620, Craven County Communications 252-633-2357, or if you want to remain anonymous contact Craven County Crime Stoppers at 252-633-5141 for a reward.