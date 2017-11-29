League officials: Raleigh not getting MLS franchise in 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina FC will not be making a move to Major League Soccer for the 2020 season, according to league officials.

The league said in a statement that eight cities have been eliminated from contention for two available slots that are expected to be named in December. The two teams chosen next month will join the league for the 2020 season when MLS expands to 26 teams.

According to the statement, Charlotte, Indianapolis, Phoenix, Raleigh, San Antonio, San Diego, St. Louis and Tampa Bay have all been eliminated from contention for the 2020 slots.

The four cities that are in contention for next month’s spots are Nashville, Sacramento, Cincinnati, and Detroit.

Two more expansions are expected to be named in 2018 that would push the total number of teams to 28. Those two teams will join league play after 2020.

The eight cities eliminated, including Raleigh, can choose to continue their bids for the last two spots to be named next year, Straus reports.

CBS North Carolina has reached out to NCFC for comment. The club said a statement will be released Wednesday morning.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.