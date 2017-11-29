Lenoir County Public Schools breaks funding records

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT)- In Lenoir County, the school board received high recognition from the state.

The LCPS Board of Education was presented the School Board Leadership Award, also known as the “School Board of the Year” award. North Carolina School Boards of Association recognized the LCPS for their high level of engagement.

The district has been exceeding goals. One of those goals—a record-breaking number of awarded grants.

“We make seeking additional grant funding for instruction one of our main strategic goals,” said Brent Williams, LCPS superintendent, “we set up the task of trying to make that a reality.”

Dramatic improvements to classrooms have been taking place thanks to a record number of grants. $3.1 million worth of funding was granted to them. The district received nine of 13 district grant while teachers received 91 individual grants through regional and state competitions. The monetary amount of those grants nearly doubled the amount they received in grants last year.

“It certainly allows with our goal to do everything we can to give our students meaningful and effective learning opportunities every day that we can,” said Williams, “and enhances our efforts to make that happen.”

The school district doesn’t have a hired grant writer, so the teachers and the school board work together as a team to make these numbers happen. 39 LCPS teachers are looking forward to additions to their classrooms next year after winning a “Regional Bright Ideas” grants.

“It is exposing these kids to a technology they haven’t become familiar with,” said Catherine Seitzer, Media Coordinator at Kinston High School. “They’re going to use the green screen not only for broadcast journalism, but for their other classes.”

The students are just as excited as the teachers.

“I’m looking most forward to being involved in new technology and how to use and operate it,“ said Ayanna Simmons, a Junior at Kinston High Student.

The superintendent told me their already on track for their goal for the upcoming year- $5 million worth of grants.