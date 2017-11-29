LCPS Board gains state awards including School Board of the Year

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Lenoir County School Board was recognized in November as The North Carolina School Board of the Year and is the recipients of the 2017 School Board Leadership Award.

The award is presented annually to one school board in the state exhibiting extraordinary leadership during the previous school year.

Lenoir County’s achievements included improvements in the state standardized testing scores, a forty-three percent reduction in the drop-out rate, and a record number of grants awarded to the district.