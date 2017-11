GREENVILLE (WNCT) – Various sources indicate that East Carolina basketball coach Jeff Lebo has resigned.

East Carolina has called a 4:30 news conference to provide the details. Lebo was in his 8th season at ECU. His team was off to a 2-4 start.

It is expected that Michael Perry will take over on an interim basis.

9 on your side Sports will have much more later tonight at 5pm and 6pm.

East Carolina hosts UNC Wilmington tomorrow night.