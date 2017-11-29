Hall of fame Coach Roy Williams reacts to Jeff Lebo’s resignation

CHAPEL HILL – UNC head coach Roy Williams spoke with former East Carolina coach Jeff Lebo before Wednesday night’s matchup with Michigan in the Big 10-ACC Challenge.

“You know we’ve had some conversations over the last couple of years,” explained Williams. “I really love the kid. I still call him a kid because I helped recruit him. First time I’ve ever done this, I called him before I went out on the court tonight. Usually, when I come here for the game I don’t make many phone calls. I just wanted to make sure it’s not his health. He’s just worn out. We talked about a lot of private things. I loved him as a player, he’s really, really, really good as a coach. He’s the kind of guy that I always like to talk to because I can learn a lot of things from Jeff. Great kid, great family. I enjoyed the heck out of coaching him and help coach him, and enjoyed the heck out of him being such a friend for me. Sad day for me because the coaching profession really lost a great guy.”

Lebo played at North Carolina from 1985-89 for the late Dean Smith.