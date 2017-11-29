Hall of fame Coach Roy Williams reacts to Jeff Lebo’s resignation

By Published:
Roy Williams
North Carolina coach Roy Williams shouts instructions to his team in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla., Monday, Jan. 4, 2016. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

CHAPEL HILL – UNC head coach Roy Williams spoke with former East Carolina coach Jeff Lebo before Wednesday night’s matchup with Michigan in the Big 10-ACC Challenge.

“You know we’ve had some conversations over the last couple of years,” explained Williams. “I really love the kid. I still call him a kid because I helped recruit him. First time I’ve ever done this, I called him before I went out on the court tonight. Usually, when I come here for the game I don’t make many phone calls. I just wanted to make sure it’s not his health. He’s just worn out. We talked about a lot of private things. I loved him as a player, he’s really, really, really good as a coach. He’s the kind of guy that I always like to talk to because I can learn a lot of things from Jeff. Great kid, great family. I enjoyed the heck out of coaching him and help coach him, and enjoyed the heck out of him being such a friend for me. Sad day for me because the coaching profession really lost a great guy.”

Lebo played at North Carolina from 1985-89 for the late Dean Smith.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s